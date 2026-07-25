Cyclist hospitalized with serious injuries following Little Miami Scenic Trail crash

GREENE COUNTY — A bicyclist was seriously hurt after a crash in Xenia Township on Friday.

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Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to Clifton Road on the Little Miami Scenic Trail around 3 p.m.

A Lincoln Town Car was traveling west on Clifton Road when a cyclist entered the road via the Little Miami Scenic Trail.

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When crossing the roadway, the cyclist was hit by the Lincoln.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

She was found to be at fault for the crash, according to OSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

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