‘We will not rest;’ Family issues statement 10 years after John Crawford III shot, killed by police

BEAVERCREEK — The family of a 22-year-old shot and killed by police in a Beavercreek Wal-Mart has issued a statement 10 years after his death.

On Aug. 5, 2014, John Crawford III was carrying a pellet gun he pulled off the store shelves in Walmart.

Someone inside the store called 911 and told dispatchers he was carrying a long rifle and lifting it into the air, News Center 7 previously reported.

Store surveillance cameras did not show women and children anywhere near where Crawford pointed the weapon.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Beavercreek to settle wrongful death lawsuit with family, estate of John Crawford III

Cameras did show two Beavercreek police officers approach him as he talked on a cell phone, and showed Officer Sean Williams fire almost immediately upon announcing themselves.

Police showed up, confronted Crawford, and shot him. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officers involved in the shooting were not indicted after an internal and federal investigation.

In May 2020, the city of Beavercreek agreed to pay the estate and family of John Crawford III $1.7 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Read the statement issued by the family on Aug. 5, 2024, below:

It’s hard to comprehend that it’s been 10 years since our son John was gunned down by an officer with the Beavercreek Police Dept. as he walked through a Wal-Mart. John’s senseless death has left an irreplaceable hole in all of our hearts. Our quest for justice for our son continues a decade later. We will never give up hope as we honor his legacy and work to ensure that such an unnecessary tragedy never impacts another family. John was doing nothing wrong as he walked through the Wal-Mart that day. Our son was simply holding an unpackaged BB gun. Surveillance video clearly shows he wasn’t a threat to anyone. Our family doesn’t understand how trained police officers could overreact in such a way or how Wal-Mart could leave an unpackaged BB gun out for days if the threat of danger was so apparent. Our hearts break that John’s two children will never be able to spend time with their father again. Nor will we. In an effort to hold those responsible accountable for John’s death and prevent another senseless tragedy, we continue to pursue our civil claims. We won’t rest until our son’s voice has been heard.









©2024 Cox Media Group