‘We will be hanging up our aprons;’ Popular Mercer Co. restaurant announces closure

CELINA — A popular Mercer County restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors.

C-Town Wings owners Kerry and Julia Robert announced they will be retiring from the restaurant business in a social media post Monday.

“It is with bittersweet anticipation that we let all our friends and patrons know that we will be hanging up our aprons and retiring from the restaurant business,” the post states.

>> Buckeye Country Superfest Announces 2024 Lineup

The owners said they hope to stay open until Oct. 21 but this depends on staff and product availability.

The business opened in 2011 in historic downtown Celina before reopening in a bigger space Havemann Road to meet their growing demand.

The restaurant has seen its share of hardships including a small fire in 2013 that caused it to close temporarily and a EF-2 tornado in 2017 that damaged the building.

More than 1,000 people reacted to the social media post with some saying “I can’t imagine Celina without C-Town” and “Thanks for all you did for our community”.

An exact closing ate was not included in the post.

©2023 Cox Media Group