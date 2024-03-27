‘We want justice;’ Family holds memorial after missing Springfield man found dead

SPRINGFIELD — It was not the way that Justin Smith’s friends and family wanted to come together.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Smith’s family held a memorial Tuesday as they cope with his unexplained death.

“I want to thank the community for everything you guys have done,” Amanda Ovando, Smith’s sister said.

Roughly 60 people held balloons with messages written on them, including Smith’s three young children.

“I wrote ‘rest in peace’ and ‘love you’” Smith’s daughter Arlene said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Springfield man vanishes after leaving for work; Police just located his body

For more than 50 days Smith’s sister kept telling herself her brother would show up alive and safe.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Ovando said. “It hurts, I can’t wrap my head around it.”

She never thought she would get a call from the police saying he was found dead on South Center Street, the same street where she lives.

“It’s like the suspects knew what they were doing and tried to make a point,” Ovando said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Car found crashed after man vanished leaving for work; family ‘searching up and down’

She believes this was targeted.

She said she heard someone lived in the home where Smith’s body was found.

News Center 7 attempted to reach the homeowners but were unsuccessful.

Police have said Smith’s death was suspicious but have not said yet if it is considered a homicide.

“We want justice. We want the correct suspects in jail buried behind the jail. Like my brother. He didn’t deserve this at all,” Ovando said.

We will continue to follow this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group