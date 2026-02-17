‘We have our dignity;’ Tenants of Dayton apartment say complaints go unanswered

DAYTON — People who live in an apartment building in Dayton said they have been dealing with deteriorating conditions, including a broken elevator and widespread pest infestations.

Holden House, located at 211 S Wilkinson Street, is owned by Carmalor Ohio LLC. It receives federal money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)to assist with housing for low-income residents.

Benjamin Day lives on the fourth floor of the building.

He said he uses a suitcase to transport groceries up multiple flights of stairs to his apartment, since the elevator is broken.

“Literally have to walk everything upstairs,” Day said.

He added that the building’s stairwells are often dirty and smell of urine and cigarettes.

He sent photos to News Center 7 that show mice caught on traps inside the building.

William Hurley also lives in the Holden House. He said there are severe pest infestations, including cockroaches, bed bugs, and mice.

Hurley said he has to clean his kitchen every morning before use.

“This place has been overridden with cockroaches, bed bugs, mice. I get up in the morning, one of the first things I have to do is wipe my counter off from the mouse droppings, clear off my table, my microwave,” Hurley said. “We shouldn’t have to live like this, I mean, we have our dignity too.”

The building owner, a woman who identified herself only as Joey, said the company fixing the elevator is waiting on parts.

In the meantime, management has reportedly moved residents who are older or have disabilities to the lower floors.

Joey also said they have helped some residents with their groceries and trash.

Despite the owner’s claims of ongoing work, Day and Hurley said they have been filing complaints regarding the elevator and other building issues since 2024.

“And it’s like our request for remedy is falling on deaf ears,” Hurley said.

A spokesperson with the City of Dayton said an inspector was on-site earlier this month to review the conditions.

HUD reached out to the city, saying it was aware of the problems but that it was the owner’s responsibility to fix them.

Day and Hurley are scheduled to move out of the building in about a month.

The owner has not provided a specific date for when the elevator repairs will be completed.

