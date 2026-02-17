Former police officer, champion shooter learns punishment for child porn charge

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A former police officer in Auglaize County has learned his punishment after being arrested on multiple charges last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Robert Golden Vogel was sentenced to five years of community control, according to Auglaize County Court of Common Pleas records.

Vogel pleaded guilty to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of disrupting public service earlier this month.

Two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count of furnishing to an underage were dismissed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Vogel will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender for the next 25 years, every 180 days, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Auglaize County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a fight at a home north of St. Marys on Feb. 7, 2025.

Once on scene, deputies learned there may have been alcohol and/or drugs present.

After a months-long investigation, deputies arrested Vogel and charged him with pandering obscenity involving a minor, disrupting public services, and furnishing to an underage.

Vogel was an officer for over a decade and was also a firearms instructor for SWAT, according to his website.

The website, which lists his birthday, matched his booking information at the time of the initial report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group