‘We have nothing;’ Community seeking resources for youth as city remains in national spotlight

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield community members are worried about their children as the city continues to attract national attention.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the City of Springfield has been receiving national attention over the past two weeks due to its immigration surge.

Community members say there aren’t enough resources for children in the city.

News Center 7 talked to the owner of Shamrock Recreation Center, Gyasi Jones, about the resources for youth.

“We have nothing for the kids in this city. We have the YMCA, that’s it,” Jones said. “If they don’t have 5 bucks, a family membership, they can’t get in.”

Jones said that’s the reason he started the Shamrock Center.

Kids can unwind here, play sports and games, talk with mentors, and study with tutors.

Jones said donations fund the center.

“This year, we’re trying to implement totally free experience. We don’t want to make money off of kids. We want the kids to be able to come for free,” Jones said.

At Tuesday’s Springfield City Commission meeting, several community members told the council that there are not enough activities or spaces for teens in the city.

Jones decided to speak up and ask city leaders for help.

“What we want to do is create a youth-based action plan effective immediately for Clark County, the City of Springfield, as a community, as a whole,” Jones said. “I think it’s something that we deserve. Springfield’s a beautiful place, it’s filled with beautiful people and beautiful souls and it needs to be recognized as such.”

Right now, the center is open seasonally, but Jones wants to get to a point where it’s open year-round and free of charge.

