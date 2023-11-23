Ways to keep your family safe over the Thanksgiving holiday

DAYTON — As Thanksgiving celebrations begin, it’s important to be aware of ways to keep you and your family safe during the holiday weekend.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck’s Arrive Safe program provides free Uber rides to residents this Thanksgiving holiday.

By scanning a QR code residents can get a $30 voucher toward an Uber ride through Sunday at 6 a.m.

Heck said already this year more people have died in crashes involving alcohol than all of last year.

“How stupid that’s what goes through my mind. How can they drive? How can someone drive under the influence when they have so many alternatives,” he said.

Dayton Police will also be increasing patrols to keep people safe on the roads.





