Ways to enjoy summer without breaking the bank

FAIRBORN — While the summer heat is here, Thursday marks the official start of summer. The season is often filled with so many activities and plans that will cost people money.

News Center 7 spoke with Kristin McGrath, an editor from RetailMeNot, about ways to save on summer essentials.

“Consumers are busy in the summer of 2024 and they are spending a lot,” McGrath said.

RetailMeNot did a survey that found that 90 percent of consumers will be doing some sort of major summer activity.

“So it’s shaping up to be an expensive summer,” she said.

There are ways to save.

If you’re hosting a summer cookout, the best way to save on those essentials is to plan ahead and shop those sale ads.

“You can see which retailers are running sales, who has the best price, if any of them have special financing, if there’s a cashback shopping offer,” McGrath said. “You can take advantage of all these things.”

If you want to sneak in a trip without breaking the bank, McGrath says those visits to a local amusement park can help if you know it’s a place your family loves to visit.

“Get that season pass,” she said. “You’re going to get you money back pretty quickly after just a couple of visits.”

If you want to cool off for free this summer, the Miami Valley is full of splash pads to visit from free.

