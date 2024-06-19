3 local officers honored for saving stabbing victim’s life

SIDNEY — Three Sidney police officers were honored this week for their heroic efforts when responding to a stabbing earlier this year.

Officers Brad Anderson, Caleb Lammers, and Trevor Robbins were awarded the Sidney Police Department Life Saving Awards.

On March 13, 2024, the officers responded to reports of a stabbing. When they got to the scene, they found someone severely injured at the entrance to an apartment complex.

“Officer Lammers immediately started rending aid to the injured person where he discovered multiple serious wounds and applied a tourniquet to an injured arm to stop possible arterial bleeding,” police shared on social media.

Anderson and Robbins searched for more victims before coming back to help with the critically injured person. Anderson applied a tourniquet “without hesitation” to help stop the bleeding on the victim’s leg.

Robbins searched the victim for additional wounds and worked with EMS personnel when they arrived on the scene to place numerous chest seals on the victim.

“The officers jumped into action despite the uncertainty of knowing if the blood carried diseases and continued to work the crime scene without asking for relief,” police said. “It’s solely because of the quick-thinking actions and compassion of these officers that the injured person survived their wounds and is alive today.”





