Wayfair opens first smaller-format store in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS — Wayfair, the home-goods retailer, has opened its first smaller-format prototype brick-and-mortar store in Columbus, Ohio, at 1551 Gemini Place, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV in Columbus.

The new location, which recently opened on Thursday, marks the company’s expansion beyond its e-commerce origins with a new physical retail strategy.

The 70,000-square-foot store is designed to test new ways of bringing Wayfair’s shopping experience to customers in a smaller footprint.

To celebrate the opening, a three-day grand opening event is scheduled for the weekend of June 26-28, offering promotions including up to 70% off purchases and $50 gift cards for the first 100 customers each day.

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Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair, stated the company is focusing on both expansion and experimentation with its retail strategy.

“As we scale our retail strategy, we are focused on both expansion and experimentation,” Lefkowski said. “Not only are we thrilled to open our first Ohio store, we are excited to see how customers respond to our efforts to provide a comprehensive home shopping experience in a smaller footprint.”

The Columbus store offers furniture, housewares, appliances, mattresses and décor, along with curated Wayfair Verified products. Wayfair plans to use this store to evaluate the performance of a smaller location model.

The store operates Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.Beyond the initial promotions, the grand opening weekend will also feature surprise giveaways, product demos, games and entertainment.

The Columbus location is the latest in Wayfair’s physical store openings, following previous locations in Wilmette, Ill.; Atlanta, Ga.; and Princeton, N.J., WBNS-TV said.

Wayfair expects to open another store in Cincinnati in 2027. Additional planned locations include Denver, Colo.; Westchester, N.Y.; and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

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