Water, sewer replacement project to close intersection this week in Sidney

SIDNEY — A water and sewer replacement project will close the intersection of South Wagner Ave and Lynn Street this week in Sidney.

The South Wagner Ave and Lynn Street intersection will be closed today, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.

A contractor will be replacing the sanitary sewer and manhole in the roadway.

This project is in conjunction with the S. Wagner Ave Water and Sewer Replacement Project.

