KETTERING — A water pumping station was broken into and damaged in Kettering on Sunday.
>>PHOTOS: Water pumping station broken into; damaged in Kettering
Kettering officers responded at 4:50 p.m. to the Greater Moraine Water System Pumping Station No. 3 at the 600 block of E. David Road on initial reports of an alarm, according to a social media post.
Upon arrival, they saw that suspects had broken into the building and caused significant damage.
The Kettering Police Department posted photos on its Facebook page.
It showed a door’s window damaged, water coming from a pipe, and the building spray painted.
Anyone with information can contact Ptl. Manuszak and reference report #24-038308.
They have asked anyone nearby to check their security cameras for footage around the time of the incident.
