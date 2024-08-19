Water pumping station broken into, damaged in Kettering

KETTERING — A water pumping station was broken into and damaged in Kettering on Sunday.

Kettering officers responded at 4:50 p.m. to the Greater Moraine Water System Pumping Station No. 3 at the 600 block of E. David Road on initial reports of an alarm, according to a social media post.

Upon arrival, they saw that suspects had broken into the building and caused significant damage.

The Kettering Police Department posted photos on its Facebook page.

It showed a door’s window damaged, water coming from a pipe, and the building spray painted.

Anyone with information can contact Ptl. Manuszak and reference report #24-038308.

They have asked anyone nearby to check their security cameras for footage around the time of the incident.

