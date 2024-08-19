Local

Water pumping station broken into, damaged in Kettering

By WHIO Staff

Water pumping station broken into, damaged in Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) (Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) /Kettering Police Department (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A water pumping station was broken into and damaged in Kettering on Sunday.

>>PHOTOS: Water pumping station broken into; damaged in Kettering

Kettering officers responded at 4:50 p.m. to the Greater Moraine Water System Pumping Station No. 3 at the 600 block of E. David Road on initial reports of an alarm, according to a social media post.

Upon arrival, they saw that suspects had broken into the building and caused significant damage.

The Kettering Police Department posted photos on its Facebook page.

It showed a door’s window damaged, water coming from a pipe, and the building spray painted.

Anyone with information can contact Ptl. Manuszak and reference report #24-038308.

They have asked anyone nearby to check their security cameras for footage around the time of the incident.

Image 1 of 5

Water pumping station broken into, damaged in Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) (Kettering Police Department (via Facebook) /Kettering Police Department (via Facebook))

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read