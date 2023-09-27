Water main replacement causes state route closure in Miami County

WEST MILTON, Miami County — A roadway in Miami County has been closed Wednesday as crews began replacing a water main, according to the West Milton government website.

The intersection of State Route 48 (North Main Street) and State Route 571 (East Tipp Pike) in West Milton is closed.

Crews will be replacing a nearly 50-year-old 6-inch water main, with a new 12-inch water main, according to their website.

According to a Facebook post from the municipality, there are signs placed throughout the village and county indicating a state route detour for commercial vehicles.

Residents are told to check back on Facebook regularly to know how to easily navigate around the work.

Detours can be found on the map below:

West Milton Detour Map West Milton Detour Map (West Milton's Government Website)













