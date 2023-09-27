Mobile mammogram bus coming to Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Premier Health is working to get more women checked.

Premier Health’s mobile mammography coach is traveling to businesses, public venues, and events throughout southwest Ohio in October, according to a spokesperson from Premier Health.

To detect breast cancer, the coach is equipped with advanced imaging equipment, and it offers traditional 2D and Genius 3D Mammography technology.

The bus will be at these locations on the following days:

Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Chambersburg Health Center, 6255 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

Friday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dayton Gastroenterology, 75 Sylvania Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45440

Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Up & Running, 6123 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45459

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Up & Running, 769 W. Market St., Troy, OH 45373

Thursday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Five Rivers Health Center Edgemont Campus, 721 Miami Chapel Road, Dayton, OH 45417

Friday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bob Ross Auto Group, 85 Loop Road, Centerville, OH 45459

Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gratis Fire Department, 405 Harrison St., Gratis, OH 45330

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles, OH 45380

Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bob Ross Auto Group, 85 Loop Road, Centerville, OH 45459

Monday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Antioch College, 240 E. South College St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387

To schedule a mobile mammogram, call (855) 887-7364.

For more information about the process and locations visit premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.

