HARRISON TWP — A water main break shut down a road in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. on reports of a water main break near Macy Street.

Montgomery County Water Department is on the scene along with the Harrison Township Fire Department.

Philadelphia Drive is shut down while crews repair the break.

This is a developing story and we will update it as new information becomes available.





