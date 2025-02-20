Water main break impacts busy intersection in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A busy intersection is impacted as crews repair a water main break in Riverside.

A Montgomery County spokesperson said crews are fixing a break at the intersection of Airway Road and Woodman Drive.

The county said it will affect traffic, but repairs should be complete by 9 p.m. tonight.

A boil advisory is not in effect.

