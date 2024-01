WEST MILTON — A water main break is impacting traffic in West Milton on Wednesday.

Crews will be working to repair a water main break in the area of S. Jay Road at Locust Lane through 5 p.m., according to a social media post from the West Milton Police Division.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

We will update this story when the repairs are made.

