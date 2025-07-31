Water main break closes road in Riverside neighborhood

RIVERSIDE — A road in a Riverside neighborhood is closed due to a water main break.
A Huber Heights dispatcher confirmed that Glouster Ave between Crystal Drive and Pandora Drive is closed due to a water main break.
The water main break occurred before 4 a.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Montgomery County Environmental Services to see if there is a boil advisory in effect, and is waiting to hear back.
