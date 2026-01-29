Water main break causing traffic impacts near Kettering shopping center

KETTERING — A water main break is causing traffic impacts on two busy roads in Kettering.

The break was reported near the intersection of E. Stroop and Shroyer Roads, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

This is near Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering.

While crews are on the scene, working to repair the break, eastbound traffic on E. Stroop Road will be reduced to one lane.

No left turns will be permitted in the immediate area, according to county officials.

Westbound traffic will not be impacted at this time.

Drivers going eastbound are encouraged to use caution, follow posted traffic control, and allow extra travel time.

