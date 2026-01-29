Man accused of stabbing 29-year-old over 20 times pleads not guilty to murder charges

DAYTON — The man who is facing murder charges in a deadly stabbing made his first court appearance since being formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court for Je’Vonte Wilson’s arraignment. He’ll have the latest on the case tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Je’Vonte Wilson, 32, appeared in court via video from the Montgomery County Jail for his arraignment Thursday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

During his arraignment, his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for the charges he faces.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wilson was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault earlier this week in connection with the deadly stabbing of Joshua Hogan.

Hogan was found stabbed to death in the parking lot behind an apartment complex in the 200 block of Oak Street on Jan. 18.

Wilson is accused of stabbing Hogan 21 times. Court records originally filed in Dayton Municipal Court alleged that he used a collapsible pocket knife.

During his hearing on Thursday, a judge upheld Wilson’s bond at $1 million.

He’s due back in court next month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group