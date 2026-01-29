Officers work ‘protecting and serving… the sled hill’ in Kettering

KETTERING — Some officers found a way to connect with the Kettering community.
The Kettering Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers took a break from patrolling this week and hit the hills.
“Protecting and serving… the sled hill,” the department said.
The officers went sledding with some kids.
Since they did not have department-issued sleds, they borrowed them.
The officers pushed each other down the hill.
Even with a wipeout, everyone had a good time.
