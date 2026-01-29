STAY INFORMED: Over 140 schools, businesses closed or delayed due to extreme cold temperatures

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 140 schools and businesses are either closed or delayed on Thursday due to continued winter weather.

In Montgomery County, districts including Dayton Public Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, Trotwood-Madison City Schools, Valley View Local Schools, and Vandalia Butler Schools are closed.

Other schools, such as Kettering City Schools and Centerville City Schools, are on a two-hour delay.

Some of the major school districts in Greene County, including Fairborn City Schools, Beavercreek City Schools, and Xenia Community Schools, are on a two-hour delay.

Springfield City Schools, Northeastern Local School District, and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County are closed on Thursday.

Other schools, such as Clark-Shawnee Schools, Greenon Local Schools, and Northwestern Local Schools, are on a two-hour delay.

In Miami County, districts including Piqua City Schools, Tipp City Schools, Troy City Schools, and Miami East Schools are on a two-hour delay.

