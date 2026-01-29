‘Tassel-top Trespasser’ accused of stealing safe from Ohio church

EUCLID, Ohio — Police are looking for a man dubbed the “tassel-top trespasser,” who allegedly stole a safe from an Ohio church earlier this month.

The man is accused of entering the Church of the Epiphany in Euclid on Jan. 6 and stealing a safe with cash inside it from the church office, the Euclid Police Department shared on social media.

Police said the man appeared to be wearing a Sherpa-style knit hat with tassels and a pom-pom.

“Not exactly standard issue stealth gear, but here we are,” police said in part.

The safe was later found in an unrelated resident’s open garage.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or who knows anything about the theft, is asked to call the police at (216) 289-8505.

