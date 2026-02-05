Water main break causing road closure in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A water main break is causing traffic impacts in Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The break was reported at the intersection of West Siebenthaler Avenue and Deshler Place, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

TRENDING STORIES:

West Siebenthaler Avenue is closed to through traffic between State Route 48 and Philadelphia Drive while crews work to repair the break.

Semi and large vehicle traffic will be restricted from entering West Siebenthaler Avenue, and light vehicle traffic will be directed toward SR 48.

The hard stop for through traffic will be enforced between Philadelphia Drive and Deshler Place, according to county officials.

There will still be residential access to allow local traffic to reach side streets and homes within the closure area.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group