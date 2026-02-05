Very cold morning; next round of wintry weather arrives Friday

The region is dealing with very cold temperatures on Thursday morning.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning

The Miami Valley is waking up to single-digit temperatures near zero this morning. Some parts are seeing temperatures below zero.

Ritz says any little wind will cause wind chills below zero.

Highs will barely reach 20 degrees with scattered flurries late this morning and this afternoon.

Our next chance for snow will be on Friday when a clipper system moves through.

Ritz says some light snow showers are possible.

The main event occurs between 7 AM and 1 PM. Snow is likely for much of the area. Southwest of Dayton, we may see some sleet or even freezing drizzle mix in briefly.

ACCUMULATION will be light. Temperatures are forecast to be near or slightly above freezing, and the system is coming through during the day. That’ll limit accumulation to 1-3″ for NE areas, closer to 1″ or less for SW areas.

TRAVEL IMPACTS should be minimal due to the temps/conditions mentioned above, and the fact that there is a lot of salt still on the roads. Even so, if snow comes down heavily enough, we could see slick roads develop.

Freezing drizzle may coat elevated surfaces like handrails or decks in a glaze of ice. No power outages.

