Coroner IDs 24-year-old man killed in area crash

MIDDLETOWN — The man who died in a crash in Middletown on Monday night has been identified.

Luke Helton, 24, was identified on Wednesday by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened near Carmody Boulevard and Hook Drive just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, Middletown Police said that they found one of the drivers had died on scene.

The coroner’s office said that Helton died from multiple traumatic injuries from Monday’s crash.

Medics transported the driver of the other car to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The two drivers were the only people inside the cars involved at the time of the crash, Middletown Police said.

The Middletown Traffic Unit and Butler County Severe Accident Reconstruction Team (START) were called to the scene to investigate this crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at (513) 425-7918 to speak with Sergeant Rogers or Officer Renner.

