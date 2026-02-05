1 dead after house fire in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — One person is dead after a house fire in Butler County on Wednesday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.
The fire was reported at a home in the 700 block of West Aberdeen Drive in Trenton around 4:30 p.m.
The victim was flown to an area hospital after the fire, WCPO-9 reported.
The identity of the person who died was not immediately available.
The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
