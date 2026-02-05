Local

Part of busy intersection closed after water main break in Kettering

By WHIO Staff
Water main repair at East Stroop and Wilmington Photo from Montgomery County (via Facebook) (Montgomery County (via Facebook))
KETTERING — Part of a busy Montgomery County intersection is closed due to a broken water main.

Crews will repair a water main on East Stroop Road and Wilmington Pike, according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) spokesperson.

Westbound East Stroop Road will be reduced to one lane approaching Wilmington Pike.

The left-turn and center lanes will be blocked on Eastbound East Stroop Road, the spokesperson said.

Drivers should allow extra time and expect delays.

