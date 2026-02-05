Around $100K in damage after fire at Montgomery County apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A fire at a Montgomery County apartment building caused around $100,000 in damage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at an apartment building along Misty Oaks Court in Clayton just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

>>PHOTOS: Firefighters extinguish flames at apartment complex in Montgomery County

Clayton Fire Chief Brian Garver told News Center 7 that the fire started outside of the building and went up the wall.

TRENDING STORIES:

Three units were damaged in the fire.

No one was injured, but three families were displaced, Garver said.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

0 of 15 Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Misty Oaks Ct apartment fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF) Clayton apartment complex fire (Taylor Robertson/STAFF)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group