Woman pleads guilty in connection to toddler’s death

DAYTON — A woman has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a 23-month-old in 2023.

Jazzmine Huffman pleaded guilty to a count of tampering with evidence.

In December, Kenyon Joevon Johnson, 24, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including murder, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter, permitting child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

Huffman, 29, was indicted for counts of tampering with evidence.

News Center 7 previously reported that on July 14, 2023, Dayton police and medics were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue on reports of a medical emergency.

When crews arrived, they found 23-month-old Braxton Trollinger dead.

Officers noted the child had significant bruising and burn injuries, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The child’s father, Johnson, and his girlfriend, Huffman, were interviewed by police.

Johnson told police he found the child unresponsive and called 911.

An autopsy determined Trollinger’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force trauma and burn injuries with lidocaine toxicity.

Johnson is accused of hiding the child’s burn injuries rather than getting him medical attention.

A sentencing day for Huffman has not been announced.

