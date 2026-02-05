Hoarfrost forms due to freezing fog

DAYTON — Freezing fog developed this morning across the eastern part of the Miami Valley due to calm winds and clear skies, alongside dew points matching up with frigid temperatures.

Thankfully, the fog stayed along the tree line and never touched the surface.

This means roadways didn’t freeze over, but the freezing fog developed a unique weather phenomenon.

Your weather jargon of the day: Hoarfrost

This phenomenon forms when water vapor in the air creates ice crystals on crazy cold surfaces.

It completely skips the liquid stage.

This happens on clear, calm, and humid nights when temperatures drop below freezing, like last night and early this morning.

They are delicate ice needles.

Sometimes they look like feathered needles on objects.

Usually, they are on tree branches, wires, and grass.

