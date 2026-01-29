Water main break causes road closure in Kettering

KETTERING — A water main break has been reported in Kettering on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The break is on Marshall Road, between Rose Bower and Chateau Drives, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

TRENDING STORIES:

While crews respond to the scene to repair the break, Marshall Road between David and Stroop Roads is closed.

“Customers in the area may experience temporary water pressure fluctuations; however, there is no boil advisory at this time,” Montgomery County Environmental Services said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area and to allow extra travel time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group