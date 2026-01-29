Water main break causes road closure in Kettering

KETTERING — A water main break has been reported in Kettering on Thursday morning.
The break is on Marshall Road, between Rose Bower and Chateau Drives, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.
While crews respond to the scene to repair the break, Marshall Road between David and Stroop Roads is closed.
“Customers in the area may experience temporary water pressure fluctuations; however, there is no boil advisory at this time,” Montgomery County Environmental Services said.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area and to allow extra travel time.
