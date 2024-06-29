Water determined safe at area state park after high E. coli levels detected last week

PREBLE COUNTY — Water has been determined to be safe at an area state park high E. coli levels were detected last week.

The levels at Acton Lake at Hueston Woods State Park in Preble County have dropped to safe levels, according to Beachguard, the state’s website to monitor state parks.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Ohio Department of Health had an advisory for the lake because it had high bacteria levels.

The advisory has been lifted after testing revealed that the water was safe.

The latest sampling results from Lake Action state E. coli levels are over 15.8 colony counts per 100 mL.

As we reported last week on News Center 7 at 5:00, another family overheard our team, and they packed their things up and left.

“I’m getting out of here because we’ve been here for over an hour and they’ve been drinking, actually drinking, the water and stuff,” Brittany Bowman, of Hamilton, said. “And that’s really aggravating.”

The Ohio EPA defines water that is suitable for recreation as unsafe for human contact when E. coli is greater than 298 colony counts per 100 mL of water.

Current water quality advisories can be found here.

