WATCH: SUV slams into ODOT truck

CLEVELAND — A new video shows an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plow getting hit by an SUV earlier this week.

The video was shared to ODOT Cleveland’s X, formally Twitter, account today. It showed an ODOT truck sitting in the space between the interstate and the on-ramp to the interstate on Sunday.

>> Owners of beloved Dayton restaurant die weeks apart; celebration of life to be held

As it’s sitting there, a red SUV on the interstate runs into the plow on the truck, causing the SUV to spin and come to rest in the opposite direction in the grassy area on the side of the interstate.

“Our plow blades alone weigh 2,500 pounds. Hitting one is going to go about like this. So, for your own safety, please, Move Over and Slow Down for flashing lights,” ODOT said in the post.

Our plow blades alone weigh 2,500 pounds. Hitting one is going to go about like this. So, for your own safety, please, Move Over and Slow Down for flashing lights!



This plow strike on Sunday was the first of the year, and we've had 3 more since. Something needs to change. pic.twitter.com/NwnuX9gmsv — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 10, 2024

>> These 3 Ohio cities ranked among hottest housing markets for 2024

This marked the first crash involving an ODOT vehicle in the Cleveland area this year. They went on to say that after the crash on Sunday, three more ODOT vehicles had been hit.

“Something needs to change,” officials said.

©2024 Cox Media Group