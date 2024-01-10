Owners of beloved Dayton restaurant die weeks apart; celebration of life to be held

DAYTON — A beloved Dayton restaurant is mourning the loss of its owners.

Patrons of the Buckhorn Tavern will gather later this month to share memories and celebrate the lives of Robert “Bob” Vanderhule and Deborah “Debbie” Vanderhule, who both passed away in November.

According to their obituary, Bob died on November 8 at the age of 80. Debbie died on November 26 at the age of 78.

The couple owned and operated the Buckhorn Tavern since 1981.

A celebration of life service for Bob and Debbie will be held on January 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with an open house from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Buckhorn Tavern located at 8800 Meeker Road.

