WATCH: Suspect in stolen car tried ramming police cruiser in Butler Twp.

BUTLER TWP./GREENE CO. — Newly released video shows a man in a stolen car trying to ram into a Butler Township Police cruiser early Tuesday morning.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Stolen car, suspected of trying to ram police cruiser, sparks investigation in Xenia

News Center 7 previously reported that the car was reported stolen by Butler Township Police around 2:35 a.m. and officers chased it on Benchwood Road before going on to Northbound Interstate 75, according to a Xenia Police report.

State troopers later saw the car, a silver Honda Sedan, just before 3 a.m. on Eastbound U.S. 35 near Research Boulevard.

They attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop, an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) spokesperson told News Center 7.

The sedan matched the description of a stolen car out of Butler Township.

>>PHOTOS: Active investigation underway in Greene County

OSHP dash camera video shows state troopers chasing the car on Dayton Xenia Road before calling it off.

Officers later found the car abandoned at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Xenia.

The incident remains under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Dayton Avenue in Xenia active investigation Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff

©2024 Cox Media Group