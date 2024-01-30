State troopers engage in chase of suspect vehicle; Active investigation underway in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY — State troopers engaged in a chase of a suspected vehicle that went into Greene County early Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers began pursuing a suspected vehicle around 3 a.m. on Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that troopers terminated the pursuit due to high speeds on Dayton Xenia Road.

