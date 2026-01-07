WATCH: RTA bus driver extinguishes fire

DAYTON — An RTA driver sprang into action when he saw a fire while on his route.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RTA posted surveillance video that shows the driver traveling on their route when they notice fire coming from a home.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver stops and runs to the front door to alert those inside the home.

He then grabs his extinguisher and puts out the flames.

We are working to learn when the fire happened and where.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group