Car crashes into area coffee shop

WARREN COUNTY — A car crashed into a coffee shop in Warren County on Monday.

The crash happened at Cocoon Coffee, at 6209 Snider Road in Mason.

According to a social media post from the shop, no one was injured in this crash.

“However cocoon may look a little different for a while as we navigate fixing all the damages,” the post read.

The shop remains open as nothing structural was damaged in the crash.

Crews were able to provide a temporary fix by patching up the hole in the front of the building.

“Thank you to our customers who were in store and so kind and helpful to those immediately affected by the incident and also to our baristas,” the post said.

