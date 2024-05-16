WATCH: Ohio officer rescues kitten from storm drain

DEFIANCE — An Ohio police department is commending one of its own for thinking on his feet to rescue an animal.

Body camera video shows Defiance Police Officer Eric Rubio at a storm drain where a cat could be heard meowing.

>> PHOTOS: New list of top baby names in Ohio

The video shows Rubio using his “quick thinking and lasso skills” to help pull the kitten out of the drain.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the work of Ptl. Rubio does for the City of Defiance. Great job!” the department shared on social media.

©2024 Cox Media Group