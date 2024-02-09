WATCH: Officers arrest man, woman after multi-county high-speed chase

DAYTON — New video shows officers arresting two people following a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 arrested after leading officers on multi-county high speed chase

News Center 7 previously reported that the chase started at Pershing Boulevard and Watervliet Avenue after a Dayton officer attempted to stop a car with two wanted suspects inside.

The car drove away from the officer at a rate of speed.

At one point, the car reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, but the suspects ditched the car in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek.

News Center 7 obtained both cruiser and body camera footage through a public records request.

Body camera video showed officers using a K9 to get the man in handcuffs and going into a home to arrest a woman.

“Ma’am? I know she’s in here so just tell me where she is,” an officer told another woman on camera and she pointed to where the female suspect was. “Hey, Sharon, it’s Dayton Police! Come out now! Put your hands up!”

After a few seconds, she came out.

“Put your hands out of the door first, walk out,” the officer said. “Walk back to the sound of my voice.”

Richard Joy, 52, and Sharon Rieder, 30, were arrested.

Joy was wanted for numerous warrants including having a weapon under disability.

Both are booked into Montgomery County Jail.

