1 dead after early morning house fire in Warren County

LEBANON — A person is dead after a house fire in Warren County early Friday morning.

Lebanon firefighters and police officers were dispatched after 4 a.m. to the 900 block of Sharon Drive on initial reports of a house fire.

A person is confirmed to have died from this fire; Lebanon City dispatchers told News Center 7.

Firefighters remain at the scene and are expected to remain there for awhile, according to dispatchers.

