WATCH: ODOT camera catches substation explosion in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Some drivers traveling in Northern Ohio saw lights flashing after a substation explosion on Monday night.

Matt Bruning from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) posted video on social media of one of the ODOT cameras on Interstate 90.

It showed colorful sparks in the air.

Neighbors told the CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland that they also heard noises like fireworks.

Cleveland Public Power stated in a social media post on Tuesday that there was no damage to the substation.

They have restored power to most of their customers.

“Repairs include replacing several power lines that were destroyed. Once replaced, they will begin to bring customers back online in a methodical manner so as not to cause any new disruptions,” the social media post said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Looks light we caught the @clepublicpower issues on one of our https://t.co/y2mdfiu7vQ traffic cameras this evening. Outage map here: https://t.co/ETzQQKFNdl pic.twitter.com/SCnLVP5GAY — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) January 13, 2026

