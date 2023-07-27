WATCH: Motorcyclist clocked going 137 mph on I-75 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was clocked going more than 130 miles per hour in Warren County, Ohio state troopers said.

Last week, a trooper from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the motorcyclist for driving 137 mph in a posted 65 mph zone on Interstate 75.

>> Stretch of Miami County road to be dedicated to sheriff’s deputy killed in 1970s in line of duty

An OSHP pilot helped guide the trooper to the motorcyclist’s location.

OSHP said since 2018, troopers have issued over 437,000 citations for 20+ mph over the posted speed limit.





©2023 Cox Media Group