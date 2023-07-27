Stretch of Miami County road to be dedicated to sheriff’s deputy killed in 1970s in line of duty

MIAMI COUNTY — A stretch of a busy Miami County road will be dedicated today to a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in the 1970s.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will dedicate West State Route 55 in honor of Deputy Sergeant William R. Morris who was killed on November 22, 1972, the sheriff’s office said.

The stretch of roadway runs from the City of Troy west corporation limit to State Route 48.

The Ohio General Assembly recently passed, and Governor DeWine signed the legislation to dedicate a portion of State Route 55 to Sergeant Morris.

He was shot and killed while responding to a call in 1972 involving two juveniles trying to steal a vehicle on County Road 25A north of State Route 571 in Tipp City, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website.

Sergeant Morris is buried at Miami Memorial Park.

The dedication will take place this morning at 11 a.m. at the Troy Church of the Nazarene at the 1200 block of Barnhart Road in Troy.

Sergeant William R. Morris, Miami County Sheriff's Office Photo credit to Officer Down Memorial Page website





