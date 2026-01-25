WATCH: Man accused of driving intoxicated crashes into police cruiser

FRANKLIN — A man was arrested after crashing into a police cruiser while allegedly driving intoxicated Saturday night.

The Franklin Division of Police said the crash happened before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of N. Main Street.

James Goans Jr., 54, of Carlisle, was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Crusier camera video shows that Goans was driving southbound in the northbound lanes before crashing into the police car.

The division said Goans is currently under ALS suspension, which stems from an OVI arrest in 2025 that was pleaded down to disregard of safety.

The officer was not injured in this crash.

