County declares local state of emergency

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local county has declared a state of emergency in response to the high-impact winter storm hitting the region.

The declaration enables the use of emergency authorities and resources necessary to safeguard life, property, and critical infrastructure as hazardous winter conditions continue, the county said.

The county is experiencing heavy snowfall and hazardous roadways and is currently under a Level 2 snow emergency.

“Thank you to the men and women who are working to clear the snow and keep critical operations going,” said County Administrator Michael Colbert. “Issuing this emergency declaration allows us to be proactive, align resources and keep our residents safe as this storm continues to unfold.”

