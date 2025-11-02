WATCH: Firefighter rescues dog from house fire

COLUMBUS — A firefighter rescued a dog from a house fire in Ohio on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Columbus Division of Fire released a video on social media.
Lt. Ryan Birt was returning from a physical when he saw the fire. The fire department said that he was one of the first firefighters on the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 911 caller says driver went wrong way in deadly crash on I-75
- $20K worth of stolen items recovered in Clark County; 3 arrested
- 1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Springfield neighborhood
Despite not having all his resources, Lt. Birt rescued a dog that was trapped on the porch.
The video shows him grabbing a concrete brick to free the dog from the porch as conditions got worse.
The dog was rescued. Birt suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.
“This is a testament to all our members who put themselves in harm’s way for our community and furry friends,” the department said.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group