WATCH: Dump truck hits overhead sign on I-70

Interstate 70 was closed for hours after a dump truck hit an overhead sign near Columbus on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation posted a video on social media. It showed a truck traveling on I-70 westbound with its bed raised near Reynoldsburg.

The video shows the truck hitting an overhead sign and causing it to fall.

The attached beam leaned over, and another vehicle moved left to avoid the falling sign.

The video shows the truck continuing to travel on I-70. It hit another sign and pulled over to the right shoulder. The video shows that the second sign did not fall.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that all lanes of I-70 westbound were closed near Reynoldsburg for several hours.

They reopened all lanes around 8 p.m. after crews removed and repaired the signs.

